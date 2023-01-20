Man charged with violating Offender Against Youth Act in Bloomington

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A man has been charged for violation of the Illinois Violent Offender Against Youth Act, a Class 2 felony, in Bloomington.

Tony L. Jackson, 50, no address given, was convicted in 2011 of domestic battery resulting in bodily harm to a victim under the age of 18.

Jan. 20, 2023

Jan. 20, 2023

According to court documents, Jackson failed to report his address change with the Bloomington Police Department on Dec. 27, 2022, through Jan. 18, 2023, as required by law.

Normal man charged with violating Offender Against Youth Act

Jackson was previously convicted for violation of the Illinois Violent Offender Against Youth Act in 2016.

He was given a $20,000 personal recognizance bond, meaning he would not have to post bond to be released from the McLean County Jail.

Bloomington man sentenced to 9 years on armed habitual criminal charge

He was also ordered by the court to report his address to BPD upon his release.

His next court is an arraignment at 10 a.m. Feb. 10.

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99

