Man charged with strangling woman in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A 32-year-old man is being held on felony domestic battery charges after Bloomington police reported that he strangled a woman.
An arrest report provided to The Pantagraph by the McLean County State's Attorney's Office said Bloomington Police Department officers were called Friday to an apartment in Bloomington for a domestic battery report.
The charging document stated Dominique M. Banks had been asked to leave the residence when he became angry and strangled the victim. The statement also said he had to be pulled off of the woman.
Police noted in the report they observed injuries to the victim that were consistent with her statement.
Banks is charged with aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation, a Class 2 felony, and two counts of domestic battery, a Class 4 felony.
His bond was set at $15,000, with 10% to apply for release. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim or the residence.
His arrangement was scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 9. Banks was still being held Sunday at the McLean County Jail.
Watch Now: Popular videos from the past week you may have missed
Watch police in Ukraine shoot down a kamikaze drone during an attack on Kyiv, NASA has released a 12-year timelapse of the universe, and more popular videos from the past week you may have missed.
This remarkable footage shows Kyiv Patrol Police shooting down a 'kamikaze' drone attacking the city on Monday morning just after 8 am local t…
Here's how the universe changes over 12 years.
Low water levels from drought conditions have led to the discovery of a centuries-old ship.
Footage released by the zoo shows seven-year-old lioness Uzuri being examined by a veterinary team under general anesthetic.
One of the most celebrated, awe-inspiring images of modern astronomy, revealing colossal spires of interstellar gas and dust called the Pillar…
Are your kids’ Halloween costumes safe? Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
French BASE jump legend Frederic Fugen was joined by Vincent Cotte and Aurelien Chatard for a historic wingsuit flight over India’s iconic tou…
Russia’s renewed offensive in Ukraine is hard for more than just its human residents. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
It hasn’t been taking photos for long, but it’s already showing its value.
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison