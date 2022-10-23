Man charged with strangling woman in Bloomington

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A 32-year-old man is being held on felony domestic battery charges after Bloomington police reported that he strangled a woman.

An arrest report provided to The Pantagraph by the McLean County State's Attorney's Office said Bloomington Police Department officers were called Friday to an apartment in Bloomington for a domestic battery report.

The charging document stated Dominique M. Banks had been asked to leave the residence when he became angry and strangled the victim. The statement also said he had to be pulled off of the woman.

Police noted in the report they observed injuries to the victim that were consistent with her statement.

Banks is charged with aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation, a Class 2 felony, and two counts of domestic battery, a Class 4 felony.

His bond was set at $15,000, with 10% to apply for release. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim or the residence.

His arrangement was scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 9. Banks was still being held Sunday at the McLean County Jail.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

