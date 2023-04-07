BLOOMINGTON — A Chicago man is facing felony charges for spitting on two McLean County correctional officers last month.

Francis D. Asiedu, 29, appeared in a Thursday bond court hearing following a grand jury indictment for two counts of aggravated battery, a Class 2 felony.

Charging documents stated on March 17, Asiedu spat on a correctional officer at the McLean County Detention Facility. They added he spat on another correctional officer March 18.

Asiedu continues to be held on a separate felony charge filed in late 2021 for unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony, and misdemeanor aggravated assault. In December, he was found unfit to stand trial in that case; his fitness will be reviewed again at 11 a.m. April 12.

At Thursday’s hearing, Judge Scott Kording set Asiedu’s bond for the new battery charges at $5,000, with 10% to apply for release. He also scheduled his arraignment hearing for 9 a.m. April 21.

