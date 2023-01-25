 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Man charged with robbery in McLean County

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — An area man has been charged with one count of robbery, a Class 2 felony,  and one count of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony. 

Jaylin J. Dedmond, who was described as homeless in court documents, was charged Wednesday in connection with an incident that occurred on Oct. 20, 2021. 

According to court documents, Dedmond, 21, is accused of kicking another person and stealing his PlayStation 5 in a parking lot at 1002 W. Market St. 

A warrant for arrest was issued on Jan. 19 and returned on Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear why the warrant was issued more than a year after the incident. A representative for the state's attorney's office was not immediately available. 

Dedmond must post $535 to be released from the McLean County Jail. 

His next court date is Feb. 10, 2023 at 9 a.m.

Jaylin J. Dedmond

Dedmond, 21

 PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Unsecured load turns wooden plants into accidental highway catapult in U.K.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News