Man charged with robbery in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — An area man has been charged with one count of robbery, a Class 2 felony, and one count of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony.

Jaylin J. Dedmond, who was described as homeless in court documents, was charged Wednesday in connection with an incident that occurred on Oct. 20, 2021.

According to court documents, Dedmond, 21, is accused of kicking another person and stealing his PlayStation 5 in a parking lot at 1002 W. Market St.

A warrant for arrest was issued on Jan. 19 and returned on Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear why the warrant was issued more than a year after the incident. A representative for the state's attorney's office was not immediately available.

Dedmond must post $535 to be released from the McLean County Jail.

His next court date is Feb. 10, 2023 at 9 a.m.