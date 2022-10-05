Man charged with hitting pedestrians in Normal released; due back in court Oct. 28

NORMAL — The suspect believed to be responsible for injuring two pedestrians outside a Normal bar last month was formally charged Wednesday in McLean County court and released from custody.

Aidan T. McCain, 20, is charged with four counts of aggravated reckless driving (Class 4 felony) after colliding with two pedestrians at the intersection of College Avenue and Linden Street at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sept. 15.

According to previous reports from the Normal Police Department, officers initially responded to the incident and made contact with the victims.

Normal police immediately began an investigation into the cause of the accident, and due to the severe injuries sustained by the victims, the accident reconstruction team was called in to help.

It was determined that McCain was traveling northbound on Linden Street at an extremely high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle, police said.

The vehicle then exited the roadway at the northeast corner off the intersection and struck the pedestrians at 102 N. Linden St., near the Pub II bar and restaurant.

McCain was arrested Monday by Normal police detectives after the crash investigation was completed in collaboration with the McLean County State's Attorney's Office.

He was later released on a $100,000 personal recognizance bond, meaning he does not have to post any money to be released from the McLean County jail.

His next appearance on the matter is an arraignment on Oct. 28.

Normal police identified the victims involved in this accident as Illinois State University students.

Both victims are still hospitalized and recovering from their injuries.

Anyone with additional information on this crash is asked to call the NPD Criminal Investigations Division at 309-454-9593.