BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man has been arrested on charges related to drug possession and sale, driving with a revoked license and fleeing the police.

Clayton D. Yets, 28, was charged with:

One count of manufacturing or delivering cocaine, a Class 1 felony

Possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a Class 1 felony

Possession of up to 15 grams of cocaine, a Class 4 felony

Possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony

Driving on a revoked license, a Class 4 felony

Aggravated fleeing from police, two or more consecutive attempts, a Class 4 felony

Resisting a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor

Possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor

Yets was arrested in the early hours of Saturday, June 3, after fleeing from police in a white 2007 Jeep.

According to court documents, Yets was driving the Jeep and abruptly pulled over while a Bloomington squad car was driving behind him. When Yets began driving again, the police officer observed that the Jeep did not have a front license plate.

Police followed Yets to the Thornton's gas station on Main Street in Bloomington, where they attempted to pull him over for the missing plate.

Instead, police said Yets accelerated to a high speed, almost causing a traffic crash. Police did not pursue further "for the safety of the public."

Bloomington police then received a call from the Jeep's owner, who said Yets had borrowed the vehicle so he could "buy groceries."

The owner told police he had received a call from Yets telling him "that he ditched the owner's vehicle somewhere."

Several hours later, Yets was a passenger in another vehicle during a traffic stop. Officers identified Yets from the previous incident and arrested him.

Yets also faces charges from an incident on May 16, when police said he was driving a Mercury that had revoked registration.

Police said Yets eluded police and led them on a brief chase. The Mercury was later seen in a driveway at North East and East Mulberry streets, with Yets standing outside the vehicle.

When police arrived, Yets fled on foot and threw an object that was later found to have more than 10 grams of a substance containing cocaine.

Police searched the vehicle and found more drug paraphernalia.

Yets has three bond amounts set, each with 10% to apply for release: $5,000 plus court fees, $100,000 plus court fees and another $100,000 plus court fees.

This means he would have to post $10,035 each for two cases and $535 for the third, for a total of $20,605, to be released from the McLean County Detention Facility.

His next court appearance in all three matters is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 23.

A booking photo was not available over the weekend.

Photos: Emergency crews train on air disaster readiness at Bloomington airport 061222-blm-loc-1training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-2training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-3training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-4training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-5training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-6training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-7training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-8training.jpg