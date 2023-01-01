 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man charged with felony domestic battery in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A man was arrested and charged with two separate instances of domestic battery causing bodily harm with more than four prior convictions, Class 2 felonies. 

Dontae D. Gilbert, 31, no address given, was charged with the offenses for two instances in which, according to court documents, he had struck a person's face, causing bruises and lacerations. 

The incidents had occurred Nov. 23 and Nov. 27 and Gilbert was arrested Sunday.

Gilbert has two prior convictions for felony domestic battery, a prior conviction of aggravated domestic battery and one prior conviction for domestic battery. 

Man charged with aggravated DUI in Normal

Gilbert's next court date is 9 a.m. Jan. 27. 

Bond was set at $10,000 plus court fees in both cases.

Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph

Booking photos are provided by law enforcement. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted.

