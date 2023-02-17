BLOOMINGTON — A local man has been charged with one count each of violating the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act, a Class 3 felony, and for repeatedly violating said act, a Class 2 felony.

A grand jury on Oct. 31 issued a bill of indictment on each offense for James G. Hasty, 30, who is listed as homeless, alleging that Hasty failed to register as a sex offender with the Bloomington Chief of Police.

Hasty, who has other pending cases in McLean County, was out of jail on bond for another matter at the time and failed to appear in court. A warrant was issued for his arrest on that matter.

On Jan. 18, police in York County, Pennsylvania, executed that warrant, and Hasty was returned to the McLean County Jail on Feb. 15.

His bond in the sex offender registration case was set at $2,500 with 10% to apply, meaning he would have to pay $250 plus court fees to be released from the McLean County Jail.

His next court date in this matter is 9 a.m. March 3.

