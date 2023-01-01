Man charged with burglary of car rental agency in Bloomington

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A man has been arrested for burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle after a rental car agency called police. 

Austin T. Daugherty, 29, no address given, was arrested by Bloomington police at 4 p.m. Saturday outside a residence on Wood Street, according to arrest records. 

He was charged with one count of burglary, a Class 2 felony; one count of possession of a stolen vehicle, a Class 2 felony; and possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams, a Class 3 felony.

Daugherty admitted to officers that he had gone to a rental car company near Central Illinois Regional Airport the night before and had stolen three key fobs and one car, which were found in his possession. 

He also admitted to possession of methamphetamine, which was found inside the stolen vehicle. 

Daugherty's next court date is Jan. 27. He is being held in lieu of posting $1,535. 

Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275. 

