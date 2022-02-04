Man charged with burglary in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A 40-year-old man has been released from custody on burglary charges.

Pedro A. Parra, whose address is not listed in court records, is accused of entering a Bloomington building “with the intent to commit therein theft,” according to court documents.

He also is accused of entering a motor vehicle and stealing keys to a motor vehicle.

Parra is charged with two counts of burglary (one is a Class 2 felony and the other is a Class 3 felony), and theft, a Class A misdemeanor.

Parra was released from custody on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

An arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 25.

