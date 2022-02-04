Man charged with burglary in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A 40-year-old man has been released from custody on burglary charges.
Pedro A. Parra, whose address is not listed in court records, is accused of entering a Bloomington building “with the intent to commit therein theft,” according to court documents.
He also is accused of entering a motor vehicle and stealing keys to a motor vehicle.
Parra is charged with two counts of burglary (one is a Class 2 felony and the other is a Class 3 felony), and theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Parra was released from custody on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.
An arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 25.
Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph
Samuel Harris
Shaquan D. Hosea
Latoya M. Jackson
Kentre A. Jackson
Jaccob L. Morris
Aikee Muhammad
Dontel D. Crowder
Eric E. Seymon
Donnell A. Taylor
William M. McCuen
Javares L. Hudson
Fenwrick M. Bartholomew
Meontay D. Wheeler
Hunter C. Kellenberger
Tommy L. Jumper
William R. Carter
Andrew L. Stanley
Amari M. McNabb
David S. Fry
Logan T. Kendricks
Davis W. Hopkins
Aaron Parlier
Rochelle A. McCray
Tony Robinson
Jordan P. Gillespie
Aaron J. Zielinski
Dontae D. Gilbert
Albert F. Matheny
Stefan A. Mangina
Jerail M. Myrick
Cedric J. Haynes
Michael J. Owen
Rebecca L. Gormley
Penny S. Self
Jonathan Wiley
Jason S. Russell
Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.