BLOOMINGTON — A 24-year-old Normal man was arrested Tuesday after police said he burglarized an apartment complex in Normal.

Avonni A. Brown appeared in a Friday bond court hearing before Judge Scott Black, who found probable cause to detain him on three charges: residential burglary, a Class 1 felony, as well as misdemeanor theft and criminal damage.

A prosecutor told the court that Normal Police Department officers were called early Tuesday morning to The Social Normal apartment complex, 9 Traders Circle. The assistant state’s attorney said three female residents woke up and heard a male shouting and walking near their bedrooms.

He said a smart TV was taken, and the residents saw Brown carrying it down the building staircase. Brown later told police he found the TV near a dumpster, the prosecutor said.

Judge Black released Brown on a $100,000 personal recognizance bond and ordered him to have no contact with the apartment unit or any of its residents.

Brown’s arraignment hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. April 21.

Here's a look at how Trump's predecessors fared: Bill Clinton Ronald Reagan Richard Nixon Ulysses S. Grant Andrew Johnson