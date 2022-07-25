Man charged with battery of Normal police officer

BLOOMINGTON — A man faces a felony charge of aggravated battery after prosecutors say he resisted arrest and hurt a Normal police officer this weekend.

Brian L. Garcia, 38, is charged with aggravated battery, a Class 2 felony, and resisting a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor. Court records list a Texas address but he included an address in Normal on his affidavit.

Garcia was found in his vehicle by Normal police on Sunday while asleep and intoxicated, Assistant State's Attorney Aaron Frederick said in court on Monday.

Court documents allege that Garcia struggled against officers while being handcuffed to a bench in the DUI processing area at the police station, and that that he grabbed and twisted the fingers of a uniformed officer, hurting the officer.

Bond for Garcia was set at $5,000, meaning he would need to pay $500 to be released. His next court appearance is an arraignment on Aug. 19.