 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Man charged with battering McLean County jail officer

  • 0
Mykale Davis

Davis 

BLOOMINGTON — Mykale B Davis, 27, was charged with aggravated battery, a Class 2 felony, against a corrections officer.

Prosecutors allege that Davis pushed a correctional officer while he was being escorted to his cell during an argument with another inmate, according to court documents. 

Davis remains in custody of the McLean County Jail in lieu of posting $535 bond. 

His next court appearance is set for 9 a.m. Dec. 30. 

Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph

Booking photos are provided by law enforcement. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted.

1 of 2

Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Warnock and Walker in hotly contested race for Georgia Senate runoff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News