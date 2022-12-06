Man charged with battering McLean County jail officer

BLOOMINGTON — Mykale B Davis, 27, was charged with aggravated battery, a Class 2 felony, against a corrections officer.
Prosecutors allege that Davis pushed a correctional officer while he was being escorted to his cell during an argument with another inmate, according to court documents.
Davis remains in custody of the McLean County Jail in lieu of posting $535 bond.
His next court appearance is set for 9 a.m. Dec. 30.
Phillip Tinch
Phillip Tinch of Normal was charged Thursday, Nov. 10 at the McLean County Law and Justice Center with several felonies including:
- Five counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, more than one but less than 15 grams of a substance containing cocaine, a Class 1 felony.
-One count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, less than one gram of a substance containing cocaine, a Class 2 felony.
Trisha L. Hanke
Trisha L. Hanke, 36, is charged with theft of over $10,000 (Class 2 felony). Court documents indicate she knowingly took $14,000 belonging to a Love's Travel Stop, in LeRoy, where she was employed.
