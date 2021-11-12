 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Man charged with assault at Steak ‘n Shake threw candy at Reggie Redbird, police say

  • 0

NORMAL — Illinois State University police said a Peoria Heights man who is in McLean County custody for showing a fake gun at a Bloomington restaurant also is the man they were seeking information about related to an incident Nov. 5 on campus.

ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff said Joel A. Perez, 31, approached ISU mascot Reggie Redbird and a film crew on the quad while yelling profanities. He then reached into a bag he was carrying and threw a handful of candy “pretty forcefully at them,” Woodruff said.

Perez walked away from the scene and no one was injured, police said.

Joel A. Perez

Illinois State University Police said Joel A. Perez, 31, of Peoria Heights, yelled profanities at ISU mascot Reggie Redbird and a film crew on the ISU quad, and threw a handful of candy at them.

ISU police are submitting charges for review to the McLean County State’s Attorney’s office for aggravated assault, aggravated battery and disorderly conduct, Woodruff said. He noted that the potential battery charge results from the incident occurring in a public place.

Court records show additional charges have not yet been filed.

Perez was arrested by Bloomington police two days following the ISU campus incident after police said he brandished a compressed air pepperball pistol at Steak ‘n Shake staff while demanding food.

Joel A. Perez

Illinois State University Police said Joel A. Perez, 31, of Peoria Heights, yelled profanities at ISU mascot Reggie Redbird and a film crew on the ISU quad, and threw a handful of candy at them.

Prosecutors said he also attempted to rob a Bloomington Burger King. A judge ordered him to have no contact with the two restaurants as a condition of bond.

He was charged with six misdemeanor counts of aggravated assault related to the restaurant incidents.

Peoria Heights man spit on McLean County jail officer, authorities say

Perez was charged Wednesday with class 2 felony aggravated battery of a peace officer, as prosecutors accuse him of spitting on a jail officer.

A booking photo remains unavailable.

All-electric carmaker Rivian Automotive went public on the New York Stock Exchange Wednesday. The company quickly shot up 29% in value to $86 billion.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Barton McNeil's cousin, Chris Ross, speaks about his support of McNeil's petition for exoneration

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News