Man charged with assault at Steak ‘n Shake threw candy at Reggie Redbird, police say

NORMAL — Illinois State University police said a Peoria Heights man who is in McLean County custody for showing a fake gun at a Bloomington restaurant also is the man they were seeking information about related to an incident Nov. 5 on campus.

ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff said Joel A. Perez, 31, approached ISU mascot Reggie Redbird and a film crew on the quad while yelling profanities. He then reached into a bag he was carrying and threw a handful of candy “pretty forcefully at them,” Woodruff said.

Perez walked away from the scene and no one was injured, police said.

ISU police are submitting charges for review to the McLean County State’s Attorney’s office for aggravated assault, aggravated battery and disorderly conduct, Woodruff said. He noted that the potential battery charge results from the incident occurring in a public place.

Court records show additional charges have not yet been filed.

Perez was arrested by Bloomington police two days following the ISU campus incident after police said he brandished a compressed air pepperball pistol at Steak ‘n Shake staff while demanding food.

Prosecutors said he also attempted to rob a Bloomington Burger King. A judge ordered him to have no contact with the two restaurants as a condition of bond.

He was charged with six misdemeanor counts of aggravated assault related to the restaurant incidents.

Perez was charged Wednesday with class 2 felony aggravated battery of a peace officer, as prosecutors accuse him of spitting on a jail officer.

A booking photo remains unavailable.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.