BLOOMINGTON — A Champaign man is facing felony charges after police from LeRoy seized guns and cannabis in a Thursday traffic stop.

Charging documents sent to The Pantagraph by the McLean County State's Attorney's Office said 20-year-old Markise M. Purnell was a rear seat passenger in a Jeep that was pulled over around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. The report said a LeRoy Police Department officer stopped its 19-year-old driver, who had a suspended license, because he was speeding more than 25 mph over the limit and driving outside his lane before exiting eastbound Interstate 74 onto U.S. Route 136.

Another passenger in the vehicle admitted to smoking cannabis in the Jeep, per the report. The documents said Purnell was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in an open McLean County felony case.

Officers noted in the report that they found a bag containing over 60 grams of cannabis wedged between one occupant and the rear seat of a vehicle. A press release from LPD said over 82 grams of cannabis were found.

LPD noted in the document that officers found under the rear seat a Springfield XD 9mm gun with a defaced serial number. It was also loaded with 20 rounds, the report said.

The report said no occupants of the vehicle had a valid FOID card.

Purnell is charged with armed violence, a Class X felony. He is also charged with delivery of more than 30 grams of cannabis, a Class 3 felony; possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, a Class 3 felony; aggravated unlawful use of a loaded weapon, a Class 3 felony; three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 2 felony; and misdemeanor cannabis possession.

Purnell's bond was set at $200,000, with 10% to apply for release.