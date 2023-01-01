 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man charged with aggravated DUI in Normal

BLOOMINGTON — A man was charged with several offenses related to driving under the influence on Sunday in Normal. 

Ronnelle Thurman, 50, no address given, is charged with the following:

  • Aggravated DUI/third offense - a Class 2 felony
  • Obstructing justice - a Class 4 felony
  • Driving recklessly - a Class 4 felony
  • Aggravated DUI/license suspended or revoked - a Class 4 felony
  • Two counts of obstructing dentification - Class A misdemeanors
  • Fleeing/attempting to elude officers - a Class A misdemeanor
  • Squealing/screeching tires - a petty offense
  • Driving without headlamps on - a petty offense
  • Improper lane usage - a petty offense
  • Wrong-way on a one-way street - a petty offense. 

Thurman was arrested after Normal police officers were called to respond to an intoxicated driver around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of West Orlando Avenue. 

According to court documents, Thurman was found in the driver's seat of a car, where he appeared to have "blood shot and glassy eyes and had slurred speech." The documents state that Thurman gave a false name and birthdate before fleeing in the vehicle. 

Thurman was apprehended after his vehicle crashed "near Main street and the I-55 on-ramp," the records show. 

Man arrested for assaulting police officer in Bloomington

Police said Thurman was found to be under the influence of alcohol via roadside tests, but that he refused to provide breath or blood samples when transported to a hospital. 

Court documents show that Thurman had previously been convicted of driving under the influence in 2011 and 2020 and that his license had been suspended or revoked as recently as 2020. 

Thurman is held in McLean County Jail in lieu of posting $2,535. His next court date is 9 a.m. Jan. 27.

Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275. 

