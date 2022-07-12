Man charged with aggravated DUI after I-55 crash

BLOOMINGTON — A man is charged in McLean County court with what authorities said would be his third driving under the influence offense after a truck he was driving crashed on Interstate 55.

Dylin Knight, 29, is charged with aggravated DUI (a Class 2 felony) and three counts of obstruction of justice (a Class 4 felony). Court documents include a Bloomington address but he also has ties to Maine, where he has past DUIs from 2012 and 2017.

Court documents say that Knight was driving a truck on I-55 in McLean County when it crashed on July 9. Officers who responded to the scene said they could smell alcohol on his breath and that he seemed intoxicated.

He refused to provide breath, blood and urine samples, leading to the obstruction charges, according to court documents. He is charged with aggravated DUI as, if convicted, it would be his third DUI offense.

Knight is being held on a $10,000 bond, meaning he needs to post $1,000 to be released. His next court appearance is an arraignment on Aug. 5.