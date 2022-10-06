Man charged with 2021 burglary at Bloomington mobile repair store

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
100822-blm-loc-1tankson

Charles J. Tankson, 22, of Bloomington, is charged with one count of burglary, a Class 2 felony.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

BLOOMINGTON — A 22-year-old man is being charged with a felony burglary that occurred at a Bloomington cellphone repair business.

Charles J. Tankson, of Bloomington, appeared for a Thursday bond hearing before Judge William Worker. He is charged with one count of burglary, a Class 2 felony.

Charging documents state that on Dec. 14, 2021, Tankson entered FiXiT Mobile Repair, 1102 N. Hershey Road, Bloomington, with the intent to commit a theft.

Judge Worker set his bond at $50,000, with 10% to apply for release.

His arraignment was set for 9 a.m. Oct. 28.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

