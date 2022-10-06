Man charged with 2021 burglary at Bloomington mobile repair store

BLOOMINGTON — A 22-year-old man is being charged with a felony burglary that occurred at a Bloomington cellphone repair business.
Charles J. Tankson, of Bloomington, appeared for a Thursday bond hearing before Judge William Worker. He is charged with one count of burglary, a Class 2 felony.
Charging documents state that on Dec. 14, 2021, Tankson entered FiXiT Mobile Repair, 1102 N. Hershey Road, Bloomington, with the intent to commit a theft.
Judge Worker set his bond at $50,000, with 10% to apply for release.
His arraignment was set for 9 a.m. Oct. 28.
