Man charged in McLean County with possessing stolen vehicle

BLOOMINGTON — A 39-year-old man faces charges of possessing a stolen vehicle in McLean County.

Brandon L. Parsano, listed as homeless in court documents, is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, a Class 2 felony. 

In court on Monday, Assistant State's Attorney Aaron Fredrick said that Parsano had been seen by police on Saturday entering a vehicle they had identified as stolen. 

Bond for Parsano was set at $10,000 as a 10% bond, meaning he would have to pay $1,000 plus the $35 bond fee to be released on this matter. His next appearance is Feb. 17 for an arraignment. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

