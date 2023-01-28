 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Man charged for trying to take officer's taser during arrest in Bloomington

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — A 38-year-old man is facing felony charges after police said he gave false identification and tried to disarm a Bloomington police officer.

Central Illinois grapples with prosecutor shortage

Quinton R. Burns, of Bolingbrook, was arrested after 5 p.m. Friday by Bloomington Police Department officers. Charging documents provided to The Pantagraph by the McLean County State's Attorney's Office said police pulled his vehicle over after he twice failed to use his turn signal properly. Burns provided a Wisconsin driver's license displaying the name "Lamar Burns," documents said.

Bellflower man arrested on fentanyl delivery charge

Officers learned that Lamar Burns had an active warrant for his arrest and that his driver's license had been revoked. When they told Burns they were placing him under arrest, he became combative, documents said. Officers reported taking Burns to the ground to better control the situation, the report said, and he immediately tried to stand back up.

Police: 21-year-old man drowned Friday near Normal creek

An officer then stunned Burns with a taser, the report said, and he continued to resist. Charging records said when the officer tried to stun him again, Burns reached out and tried to take the taser. 

Two officers reported sustaining several cuts, scrapes and bruises during Burns' arrest.

After further investigation, officers said they discovered Burns has previously used the name "Lamar Burns" as an alias. Burns eventually admitted his name was Quinton Burns, and officers learned that he had active warrants for his arrest under that name in multiple counties, including McLean.

Burns is charged with attempting to disarm a peace officer, a Class 2 felony; two counts of resisting a peace officer, a Class 4 felony; obstructing justice, a Class 4 felony; and obstructing identification, a Class A misdemeanor.

His bond was set in court Saturday at $200,000, with 10% to apply for release.

Despite perceptions of rising crime, theft has become far less common in recent years than it used to be. However, there are still hotspots where break-ins and burglaries are far more common than the typical American neighborhood.

Central Illinois speaks up: Letters to the editor for the week of Jan. 27, 2023

Our weekly round-up of letters published in the Pantagraph.

1 of 5

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Clinton High School advances to final rounds of state dance championships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News