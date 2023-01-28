Man charged for trying to take officer's taser during arrest in Bloomington

Quinton R. Burns, of Bolingbrook, was arrested after 5 p.m. Friday by Bloomington Police Department officers. Charging documents provided to The Pantagraph by the McLean County State's Attorney's Office said police pulled his vehicle over after he twice failed to use his turn signal properly. Burns provided a Wisconsin driver's license displaying the name "Lamar Burns," documents said.
Officers learned that Lamar Burns had an active warrant for his arrest and that his driver's license had been revoked. When they told Burns they were placing him under arrest, he became combative, documents said. Officers reported taking Burns to the ground to better control the situation, the report said, and he immediately tried to stand back up.
An officer then stunned Burns with a taser, the report said, and he continued to resist. Charging records said when the officer tried to stun him again, Burns reached out and tried to take the taser.
Two officers reported sustaining several cuts, scrapes and bruises during Burns' arrest.
After further investigation, officers said they discovered Burns has previously used the name "Lamar Burns" as an alias. Burns eventually admitted his name was Quinton Burns, and officers learned that he had active warrants for his arrest under that name in multiple counties, including McLean.
Burns is charged with attempting to disarm a peace officer, a Class 2 felony; two counts of resisting a peace officer, a Class 4 felony; obstructing justice, a Class 4 felony; and obstructing identification, a Class A misdemeanor.
His bond was set in court Saturday at $200,000, with 10% to apply for release.
John Danenberger has the knowledge, energy, and dedication to get results. He's proven that. He's proven it throughout his education, career, and military service. The people of Bloomington Ward 4 are fortunate that he's ready to go to work on our behalf. In fact, he already has a head start.
I've seen John at countless community events -- even hosting community events -- where he honestly engaged discussion and listened to a range of opinions. He's gained insight and experience by serving on the Bloomington Planning Commission, as well as the on boards for the Illinois Shakespeare Festival, McLean County Habitat for Humanity and PONY Baseball.
John has proven that he'll listen to the people of Ward 4, and that he'll use knowledge, energy, and dedication to get results for us. That's why he is everyone's best choice for Ward 4 Alderman.
Just a few comments concerning the extreme weather our nation has had in the past three years. Billions of dollars of damage took place in 2020 and 2021.
2022 was almost as bad. The third costly U.S. hurricane on record was Ian with $112.9 billion of damage followed by $22.2 billion from a western and midwestern drought that even halted large traffic on the Mississippi river.
Of course the climatologists think it’s just climate change, but hasn’t there been climate change for 6,000 years?
The largest climate change happened approximately in 2349 B.C.
The wickedness of the people in the world provoked God’s wrath that caused him to cause the flood that killed all mankind and animals, except eight humans were saved in an ark that a man named Noah built, by Gods help, an ark that held a massif number of animals, and birds, two by two and Noah, his wife and three sons and their wives. Approximately 2,000 years after God created mankind and all flesh.
I was born in 1931, almost 2,000 years A.D. As a farmer we always had to watch the weather. And knew that God is in control.
My family had a log cabin at Lake Bloomington for 40 years. I remember when they added five feet to the spillway. We have not had a drought since 2012. We drove by the lake lately and the water is down at least five feet.
It is in God’s control, but in my weakness I feel that a drought could happen this summer. California had droughts for several years and it could move this way. Hope I am wrong.
I wholeheartedly support John Danenberger for Ward 4 city council member and encourage other Ward 4 residents to do so as well.
John is a generous and strongly civic-minded member of our community who already devotes himself to public service, from his work on the City of Bloomington Planning Commission and the board of the Illinois Shakespeare Festival to the organizing of the annual White Center block party.
Those who have met John know the great pleasure he takes in learning about new friends and neighbors, reminiscing about Bloomington’s past, and imagining our community’s bright future. I am confident that he will be a dedicated advocate for Ward 4 interests and issues — as he already is — and more so, that he will be there to listen to all residents when they have concerns that might be addressed at the council level.
Local government matters, and it is important that Ward 4 be represented by someone who embodies the best our community has to offer. I cannot imagine a more perfect candidate for this position than John Danenberger.
Why I am supporting John Wyatt Danenberger for Ward 4 council seat:
As a resident of the Ward 4 district, I support John Wyatt Danenberger as the best candidate to fill Bloomington’s council seat. Not only is Danenberger a Bloomington native, he’s a veteran and family man who holds a high regard for the historic districts in this ward as well as the safety of its residents. He tirelessly serves our community on many committees and boards and because of this experience alone, I believe he is the best candidate to succeed Julie Emig’s seat for our Ward.
Additionally, Danenberger is a well-known, dedicated supporter of many of our city’s small businesses. I can attest to this as the owner and solo stylist of STRAND Studio. My non-traditional business model is reliant on a client base that connects with and promotes my brand, who hold a high regard for innovation and the perseverance to provide an alternative salon experience. Danenberger is loyal to entrepreneurial individuals who are committed to building a brand in our community. He champions the creative, non-traditional businesses who make this community vibrant, unique, and enhance its character.
Ward 4 deserves Danenberger’s fresh perspective and openness to ideas. He’s the best candidate because he recognizes Bloomington’s unique sense of place and growth and strives to promote its value and heritage for the betterment of its residents and small businesses. He has my vote for Ward 4.
RE: Our View, Sunday January 15. To your list of the "underlying problems that bring people to pull a trigger; mental health issues, addiction, poverty, a fraying safety net," please add hatred, bigotry, misogyny and extremism.
John Danenberger has the knowledge, energy, and dedication to get results. He's proven that. He's proven it throughout his education, career, and military service. The people of Bloomington Ward 4 are fortunate that he's ready to go to work on our behalf. In fact, he already has a head start.
I've seen John at countless community events -- even hosting community events -- where he honestly engaged discussion and listened to a range of opinions. He's gained insight and experience by serving on the Bloomington Planning Commission, as well as the on boards for the Illinois Shakespeare Festival, McLean County Habitat for Humanity and PONY Baseball.
John has proven that he'll listen to the people of Ward 4, and that he'll use knowledge, energy, and dedication to get results for us. That's why he is everyone's best choice for Ward 4 Alderman.
Just a few comments concerning the extreme weather our nation has had in the past three years. Billions of dollars of damage took place in 2020 and 2021.
2022 was almost as bad. The third costly U.S. hurricane on record was Ian with $112.9 billion of damage followed by $22.2 billion from a western and midwestern drought that even halted large traffic on the Mississippi river.
Of course the climatologists think it’s just climate change, but hasn’t there been climate change for 6,000 years?
The largest climate change happened approximately in 2349 B.C.
The wickedness of the people in the world provoked God’s wrath that caused him to cause the flood that killed all mankind and animals, except eight humans were saved in an ark that a man named Noah built, by Gods help, an ark that held a massif number of animals, and birds, two by two and Noah, his wife and three sons and their wives. Approximately 2,000 years after God created mankind and all flesh.
I was born in 1931, almost 2,000 years A.D. As a farmer we always had to watch the weather. And knew that God is in control.
My family had a log cabin at Lake Bloomington for 40 years. I remember when they added five feet to the spillway. We have not had a drought since 2012. We drove by the lake lately and the water is down at least five feet.
It is in God’s control, but in my weakness I feel that a drought could happen this summer. California had droughts for several years and it could move this way. Hope I am wrong.
I wholeheartedly support John Danenberger for Ward 4 city council member and encourage other Ward 4 residents to do so as well.
John is a generous and strongly civic-minded member of our community who already devotes himself to public service, from his work on the City of Bloomington Planning Commission and the board of the Illinois Shakespeare Festival to the organizing of the annual White Center block party.
Those who have met John know the great pleasure he takes in learning about new friends and neighbors, reminiscing about Bloomington’s past, and imagining our community’s bright future. I am confident that he will be a dedicated advocate for Ward 4 interests and issues — as he already is — and more so, that he will be there to listen to all residents when they have concerns that might be addressed at the council level.
Local government matters, and it is important that Ward 4 be represented by someone who embodies the best our community has to offer. I cannot imagine a more perfect candidate for this position than John Danenberger.
Why I am supporting John Wyatt Danenberger for Ward 4 council seat:
As a resident of the Ward 4 district, I support John Wyatt Danenberger as the best candidate to fill Bloomington’s council seat. Not only is Danenberger a Bloomington native, he’s a veteran and family man who holds a high regard for the historic districts in this ward as well as the safety of its residents. He tirelessly serves our community on many committees and boards and because of this experience alone, I believe he is the best candidate to succeed Julie Emig’s seat for our Ward.
Additionally, Danenberger is a well-known, dedicated supporter of many of our city’s small businesses. I can attest to this as the owner and solo stylist of STRAND Studio. My non-traditional business model is reliant on a client base that connects with and promotes my brand, who hold a high regard for innovation and the perseverance to provide an alternative salon experience. Danenberger is loyal to entrepreneurial individuals who are committed to building a brand in our community. He champions the creative, non-traditional businesses who make this community vibrant, unique, and enhance its character.
Ward 4 deserves Danenberger’s fresh perspective and openness to ideas. He’s the best candidate because he recognizes Bloomington’s unique sense of place and growth and strives to promote its value and heritage for the betterment of its residents and small businesses. He has my vote for Ward 4.
RE: Our View, Sunday January 15. To your list of the "underlying problems that bring people to pull a trigger; mental health issues, addiction, poverty, a fraying safety net," please add hatred, bigotry, misogyny and extremism.
Cynthia Arnold, Bloomington
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison
Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.