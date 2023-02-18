BLOOMINGTON — A 27-year-old Bloomington man is charged with burglarizing firearms from a Colfax home in February 2022.

Zachary A. Heidenreich appeared in a Friday bond court hearing before Judge Pablo Eves, who found probable cause to detain him on a Class 1 felony charge of residential burglary.

Search warrant files submitted by a McLean County Sheriff’s Office deputy stated Heidenreich was identified in Ring doorbell camera footage as he was leaving the victim’s Colfax home at 11:22 p.m. Feb. 12, 2022, carrying a 12 gauge shotgun and a duffel bag. The documents added a .40 caliber rifle, a .25 caliber pistol and a 9 mm pistol were also taken, plus a small safe containing ammunition.

A warrant to search Heidenreich's phone was filed in May 2022, and he was arrested on Thursday. Judge Eves set his bond at $300,000, with 10% to apply for release. He also scheduled his arraignment hearing for 9 a.m. March 10.

Heidenreich was still in police custody Friday evening.

