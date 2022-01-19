Man broke woman’s orbital bone, caused facial lacerations, prosecutors say

BLOOMINGTON – A 35-year-old man is charged with two counts of aggravated domestic battery in McLean County.

A prosecutor said Logan T. Kendricks, whose address is not listed in court records, repeatedly punched and also strangled a woman on Monday in Bloomington.

Court documents said the victim suffered an orbital fracture, facial lacerations that required stitches, and severe bruising and swelling.

Kendricks was ordered to undergo a domestic violence risk assessment before setting a bond.

He also was ordered to have no contact with the victim or her address.

An arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 4.

