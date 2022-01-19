 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Man broke woman’s orbital bone, caused facial lacerations, prosecutors say

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON – A 35-year-old man is charged with two counts of aggravated domestic battery in McLean County.

A prosecutor said Logan T. Kendricks, whose address is not listed in court records, repeatedly punched and also strangled a woman on Monday in Bloomington.

Court documents said the victim suffered an orbital fracture, facial lacerations that required stitches, and severe bruising and swelling.

Apartments typically have limited options for security. Consider using these tips to protect your apartment home.

Kendricks was ordered to undergo a domestic violence risk assessment before setting a bond.

He also was ordered to have no contact with the victim or her address.

Chenoa man delivered ounce of meth, police say

An arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 4.

Logan T. Kendricks

Logan T. Kendricks, 35, is charged with two counts of aggravated domestic battery, Class 2 felonies.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NY AG alleges evidence of fraud at Trump business

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News