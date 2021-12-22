Man broke into 2 Bloomington residences, authorities say

BLOOMINGTON — A 26-year-old man is accused of breaking into two Bloomington residences and a vehicle Tuesday.

Jonathan D. Morris, who does not have an address listed in court records, is charged with the following:

Home invasion (Class X felony)

Residential burglary (Class 1 felony)

Unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon (Class 2 felony)

Attempted residential burglary (Class 2 felony)

Burglary (Class 2 felony)

Burglary (Class 3 felony)

Two counts of obstructing a peace officer (Class A misdemeanor)

Prosecutors said a victim in the first block of Bandecon Way in Bloomington was awakened by a home surveillance system about 4:15 a.m. Tuesday.

After hearing someone in the house and asking who it was, the victim later saw a male walk away from the residence. The victim also learned that the man had broken into her vehicle, prosecutors said.

Another person in the 1300 block of North Hershey Road in Bloomington reported to police that an armed man had entered his residence, prosecutors said.

The prosecutor said Morris brandished a large knife and swung it at the man.

Bloomington police located Morris and arrested him near Stevenson Elementary School, authorities said.

Morris was jailed in lieu of posting $15,035 and he was ordered to have no contact with the two addresses.

An arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 7.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

