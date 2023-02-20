BLOOMINGTON — Battery charges are pending against a 20-year-old man awaiting trial on murder charges in McLean County.

Kentrell Brown, of Minnesota and formerly of Bloomington, is charged with one count of aggravated battery.

According to court documents, he is accused of grabbing a correctional officer in the McLean County Jail.

Brown was held on the new charge in lieu of posting $1,035 and an arraignment was scheduled for March 10.

He is one of three accused in the killing of Natwan Nash, who died from multiple gunshot wounds in March 2021. Brown's next hearing in that case is scheduled for March 28.

