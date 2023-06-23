BLOOMINGTON — A 22-year-old man was taken into federal custody Wednesday in connection to the murder of a Bloomington man, the McLean County Sheriff’s Office said Friday afternoon.

Desmond S. Sterling was arrested in Chicago by U.S. Marshals and Chicago police on a McLean County warrant, charged with murder in the shooting death of 20-year-old Kiejoun Watts.

Watts was found Feb. 20 with a gunshot wound on the property of Victory Church in Bloomington. Preliminary autopsy results indicated he died of a gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office had sought information about a vehicle believed to have a connection to his death.

In a statement Friday, MCSO said the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force “developed information related to the location of Desmond Sterling.”

He was arrested without incident and detained at the Cook County Jail before being transported to McLean County.

The bond on his warrant is set at $2 million, 10% to apply.

No further information was immediately available. A book photo was also not immediately available Friday.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Det. Hanner at the sheriff’s office, 309-888-5063.

