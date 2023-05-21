BLOOMINGTON — A 19-year-old man was arrested early Saturday for manufacturing and delivering cannabis between 500 and 2,000 grams, a Class 2 felony.
Demonte Scott was pulled over by Bloomington police in the early morning hours on Saturday for a routine traffic stop, according to court documents.
According to the documents, officers smelled cannabis and observed "what appeared to be a nugget of raw cannabis in plain view" in the vehicle.
After searching the vehicle, officers found a backpack with "a large amount of cannabis," plastic bags and a digital scale, according to the documents, with the amount of cannabis weighing 500.5 grams.