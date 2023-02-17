BLOOMINGTON — A 35-year-old Normal man is charged with battering a hospital security guard after police arrested him Thursday for domestic battery.

Donald C. Bevers appeared in a Friday bond court hearing before Judge Pablo Eves, who found probable cause to detain him on several felony charges.

Assistant State’s Attorney Mark Messman told the court that Normal Police Department officers were called to a residence in Normal after a neighbor heard screaming. He said Bevers had taken a knife into a bedroom where the domestic battery victim was and closed the door. Officers learned the knob on the bedroom door had been removed.

The prosecutor said Bevers also tried to barricade the room’s window with a piece of wood, and he pushed the victim. The victim was eventually able to climb out of the window, he said.

Messman said when officers entered the room, they found Bevers sitting next to a bed with two knives placed on it. The prosecutor said Bevers resisted arrest and banged his head on the partition cage in the squad car, causing his head to bleed.

He said police took Bevers to a hospital, where he struck a private security guard in the knee.

Bevers is charged with aggravated battery, a Class 2 felony; a subsequent offense of domestic battery, a Class 4 felony; and unlawful restraint, a Class 4 felony.

Judge Eves set his bond at $150,000 with 10% to apply for release. He also ordered him to have no contact with the victim or their residence.

Bevers’ arraignment hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. March 10. He was still in custody Friday evening.

