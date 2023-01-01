 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Man arrested for assaulting police officer in Bloomington

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — A man has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer, Class 2 felonies, and one count of aggravated assault of a peace officer, a Class 4 felony.

Dylan R. Mann, 30, no address given, was arrested Friday night after police were called to respond to a "half naked male" in the 500 block of North Main Street in Bloomington, according to court documents. 

Police said Mann, who appeared to be intoxicated, then undressed fully, prompting police to call for an ambulance due to the cold weather. 

Man arrested for burglary of car rental agency in Bloomington

Once inside the ambulance, court records state that Mann struck a Bloomington police officer and grabbed his uniform. 

Nelson must post $535 to be released from the McLean County Jail. His next court date is 9 a.m. Jan. 27.

Despite perceptions of rising crime, theft has become far less common in recent years than it used to be. However, there are still hotspots where break-ins and burglaries are far more common than the typical American neighborhood.

Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph

Booking photos are provided by law enforcement. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted.

1 of 6

Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Runners and bikers ring in the new year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News