BLOOMINGTON — A 42-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for aggravated battery causing great bodily harm to someone over 60 years old.
According to court documents, Fawcettra N. Williams was arrested after battering a woman on Saturday in his home, punching her in the face.
Police were called and Williams fled, according to the arrest record. The woman was taken to a hospital and diagnosed with a fractured collarbone.
Williams' bond was set at $30,000 with 10% to apply, meaning he would have to post $3,000 plus court fees to be released from the McLean County jail.
Williams was ordered not to have contact with the victim or with a Bloomington address.
His next court date is 9 a.m. June 9.
A booking photo was unavailable over the weekend.
