Man arrested after stealing delivery van in Bloomington, police say

BLOOMINGTON — A 36-year-old man was arrested after police said he stole a delivery van and trespassed into another vehicle in Bloomington.
Police responded Saturday to the area of General Electric Road and Veterans Parkway, where several callers had reported that a man was waving a gun, according to court documents from the McLean County State's Attorney's Office.
While officers headed to the scene, the man later identified as Joseph P. Herald went down Constitution Trail, where he stole a delivery van belonging to Sempre Fi Express, according to the court documents. Witnesses reportedly saw him driving recklessly up curbs and speeding.
The van was later found in a residential neighborhood on Towanda Barnes Road. Witnesses reported seeing Herald park the van in a driveway and enter a Honda Accord that did not belong to him, the documents said.
Shortly thereafter, the document stated, Herald left that vehicle and fled on foot. Police soon found him and arrested him.
Records show he was carrying a BB gun, which appeared to be a real firearm.
Herald is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, a Class 2 felony, and misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass to vehicle and two counts of disorderly conduct.
His bond was set Saturday in a McLean County custody hearing at $50,000, with 10% to apply for release. He remained in custody as of Sunday afternoon, jail staff said.
Counties with the biggest percentage drop in population in each state
Counties with the biggest percentage drop in population in each state
Alabama: Perry County
Alaska: Bristol Bay Borough
Arizona: Cochise County
Arkansas: Phillips County
California: Lassen County
Colorado: Bent County
Connecticut: Litchfield County
Florida: Gulf County
Georgia: Baker County
Hawaii: Kalawao County
Idaho: Clark County
Illinois: Alexander County
Indiana: Blackford County
Iowa: Emmet County
Kansas: Morton County
Kentucky: Leslie County
Louisiana: Tensas Parish
Maine: Aroostook County
Maryland: Allegany County
Massachusetts: Berkshire County
Michigan: Ontonagon County
Minnesota: Lac qui Parle County
Mississippi: Coahoma County
Missouri: DeKalb County
Montana: Toole County
Nebraska: Dundy County
Nevada: Mineral County
New Hampshire: Coos County
New Jersey: Cumberland County
New Mexico: De Baca County
New York: Hamilton County
North Carolina: Hyde County
North Dakota: McIntosh County
Ohio: Monroe County
Oklahoma: Cimarron County
Oregon: Wheeler County
Pennsylvania: Cameron County
Rhode Island: Bristol County
South Carolina: Allendale County
South Dakota: Hyde County
Tennessee: Lake County
Texas: Concho County
Utah: Emery County
Vermont: Rutland County
Virginia: Buchanan County
Washington: Columbia County
West Virginia: McDowell County
Wisconsin: Price County
Wyoming: Washakie County
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison