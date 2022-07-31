Man arrested after stealing delivery van in Bloomington, police say

BLOOMINGTON — A 36-year-old man was arrested after police said he stole a delivery van and trespassed into another vehicle in Bloomington.

Police responded Saturday to the area of General Electric Road and Veterans Parkway, where several callers had reported that a man was waving a gun, according to court documents from the McLean County State's Attorney's Office.

While officers headed to the scene, the man later identified as Joseph P. Herald went down Constitution Trail, where he stole a delivery van belonging to Sempre Fi Express, according to the court documents. Witnesses reportedly saw him driving recklessly up curbs and speeding.

The van was later found in a residential neighborhood on Towanda Barnes Road. Witnesses reported seeing Herald park the van in a driveway and enter a Honda Accord that did not belong to him, the documents said.

Shortly thereafter, the document stated, Herald left that vehicle and fled on foot. Police soon found him and arrested him.

Records show he was carrying a BB gun, which appeared to be a real firearm.

Herald is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, a Class 2 felony, and misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass to vehicle and two counts of disorderly conduct.

His bond was set Saturday in a McLean County custody hearing at $50,000, with 10% to apply for release. He remained in custody as of Sunday afternoon, jail staff said.