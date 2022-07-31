Man arrested after reported thefts at Bloomington Walmart

BLOOMINGTON — Police in Bloomington arrested a 60-year-old man Friday after he reportedly stole merchandise twice in one week from Walmart.
Loss prevention officers at the West Market Street store told police that Kevin G. Watkins and a female subject were at the store together, each with a cart containing items, according to court documents from the McLean County State's Attorney's Office.
While the female went to the register to check out, Watkins walked around the register until he was stopped by an employee, the documents said. Watkins reportedly told the employee that the female had paid for the items, but she had not.
Court records said the shopping cart held a television, beer, a candle and other items, totaling a value of $294.50.
The report added that Watkins was seen on security camera footage on July 24 leaving the store with a television, priced at $128, and other items he did not pay for.
Watkins was charged with two counts of burglary, a Class 2 felony, and two counts of retail theft, both Class A misdemeanors. He was released Saturday on a personal recognizance bond of $5,000.
What you missed this week in notable Central Illinois crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from The Pantagraph.
Prosecutors say officers were called to a Bloomington home after the woman violated an order of protection.
The Bloomington woman arrested Monday following a bank robbery was charged Wednesday.
Battery charges are pending in connection to a trespassing.
Bloomington officers were dispatched at approximately 6:52 p.m. for a call about shots fired in the 100 block of North Williamsburg Drive, according to a statement from the Bloomington Police Department.
Chicago-born R&B star R. Kelly was back at the federal jail in the Loop on Wednesday in advance of his second criminal trial set for next month.
A robbery was reported Monday at a Bloomington credit union.
A Rockford man, who also has a Bloomington address, was arrested on charges of sexual assault and child pornography that police say came after a lengthy investigation.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Normal Police Department at 309-454-9535.
A 23 year-old man is facing felony charges after prosecutors say he kicked two police officers in the head Saturday in Bloomington.
A Pontiac woman received a sentence of condition discharge this month after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor theft charge.
A man faces a felony charge of aggravated battery after prosecutors say he resisted arrest and hurt a Normal police officer this weekend.
Officers say a male was seen running away from the scene between residential yards.
All three men were taken to a hospital in good condition, police said.
R. Kelly's manager was convicted Friday of making a phone threat that gunfire was about to occur at a crowded Manhattan theater preparing to show a documentary about the singer's sexual abuse of women and girls.
He was working at the Original Maxwell Street hot dog stand on the West Side when he was shot in the face about 3:10 a.m. Friday, police said.
A man charged after selling cocaine to a police informant last year has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. He had pleaded guilty to the charges this spring.
A Bloomington man was sentenced to 60 days in jail after pleading guilty last month to methamphetamine possession.
The family attorney of a man fatally shot by a Chicago police officer last year said Thursday that the Chicago Police Board denied a recommendation to fire the officer.
Four people were stabbed on a Chicago Transit Authority train early Friday after several robbery suspects followed a man onto the train and attacked him before he pulled a knife and fought back, police said.
Cierra A. Hazlett, 26, is charged with unlawful possession of meth with the intent to deliver (Class X felony) as well as six other related charges across two separate cases.
A 39-year-old Springfield man was sentenced to 128 days in prison early this month for possessing a stolen vehicle.
More than 19,000 Cook County residents whose gun permits were revoked have failed to turn over their FOID cards, a top police official said Thursday.
Matthew T. Huett, 40, was arrested Wednesday after multiple bills of indictments were signed by a McLean County grand jury.
Tyson S. Moore, 40, is charged with aggravated battery (Class 2 felony) after he knowingly made physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature by pushing a corrections officer.
Parts of the former Pheasant Run Resort were heavily damaged or destroyed by the May 21 fire.
Jefferson County Sheriff's Department Capt. Bobby Wallace said neither sustained life-threatening injuries.
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison