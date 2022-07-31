Man arrested after reported thefts at Bloomington Walmart

BLOOMINGTON — Police in Bloomington arrested a 60-year-old man Friday after he reportedly stole merchandise twice in one week from Walmart.

Loss prevention officers at the West Market Street store told police that Kevin G. Watkins and a female subject were at the store together, each with a cart containing items, according to court documents from the McLean County State's Attorney's Office.

While the female went to the register to check out, Watkins walked around the register until he was stopped by an employee, the documents said. Watkins reportedly told the employee that the female had paid for the items, but she had not.

Court records said the shopping cart held a television, beer, a candle and other items, totaling a value of $294.50.

The report added that Watkins was seen on security camera footage on July 24 leaving the store with a television, priced at $128, and other items he did not pay for.

Watkins was charged with two counts of burglary, a Class 2 felony, and two counts of retail theft, both Class A misdemeanors. He was released Saturday on a personal recognizance bond of $5,000.