Man arrested after pointing gun out of Normal hotel window, police say

NORMAL — Police say a 37-year-old man was arrested at a Normal hotel after reports of a rifle being pointed out of the window, though the weapon recovered from the room was a BB gun.

Normal Police Chief Steve Petrilli said in a statement that officers were dispatched to the Comfort Suites, 310 Greenbriar Drive, after reports of a rifle pointing out of a window at the nearby Walmart parking lot.

Upon arrival, officers saw through the window what appeared to be a type of long gun propped against the wall of a hotel room, Petrilli said. Police secured the floor and attempted to call the room; there was no answer, but officers saw the suspect close the curtains and window, he said.

A short time later, officers contacted the suspect and he voluntarily exited the room, when he was taken into custody without incident. A search warrant was obtained and the BB gun was located, Petrilli said.

The man was charged with one count of disorderly conduct and taken to the McLean County Jail.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department at 309-454-9593 or cso@npd.org.