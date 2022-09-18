 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Man arrested after driving through Bloomington yards, tossing gun

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — A 30-year-old man is facing several weapons charges after police said he drove a vehicle through the yards of Bloomington homes and hit objects, and dropped a gun.

Man held without bond after strangling woman in Bloomington

Charging documents provided to The Pantagraph by the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office said a Bloomington police officer was on patrol Friday when they saw a white Cadillac Escalade with no front license plate.

Man fatally shot early Sunday at Normal hotel

The report said the officer tried following the car, but it sped away from the squad car and drove through a stop sign. Documents said police did not pursue the car due to safety concerns.

Dispatchers then called officers to the first block of Nicole Court for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Court records said a homeowner told police the Cadillac had sped into the cul-du-sac before abruptly stopping, and three people got out and ran off. The report said the driver told the homeowner that their brakes had gone out, but then all three got back into the car and fled the area.

The homeowner also told police they found a loaded 9mm gun in the bushes of their backyard.

Within minutes of arriving at Nicole Court, officers said they got reports of a Cadillac driving through yards and hitting items within the yards, then fleeing the area.

Normal police investigating Wednesday shots fired report

Police say they identified the driver through witness verification and security camera footage. His name is Christian N. Wilkins, and the report stated he is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 2 felony. Additional charges against Wilkins include a felony driving while license revoked charge, misdemeanor charges of driving while license revoked and failure to report property damage, and a traffic ticket for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

The document states Wilkins was found and arrested later Friday. It added he initially denied any involvement, but when confronted with the security camera footage, he denied that the gun was his.

In a Saturday bond court hearing, probable cause was found to detain Wilkins on a $150,000 bond. His arraignment hearing is set for 9 a.m. Oct. 14.

Watch Now: How to avoid motion sickness, and more videos to improve your life

These steps can prevent motion sickness when traveling, how dentists keep their teeth healthy, and more videos to improve your life.

Tips on how to avoid motion sickness
Health

Tips on how to avoid motion sickness

  • Updated
  • 0

Road trips are never easy, but they are far more unpleasant when you feel like you’re going to be sick the whole time. These steps can prevent…

How dentists keep their teeth healthy
Health

How dentists keep their teeth healthy

  • Updated
  • 0

The best way to protect your oral health is to adopt good habits. Here’s what dentists do to keep their oral hygiene in check.

Are plant based diets a good idea for small children?
Health

Are plant based diets a good idea for small children?

  • Updated
  • 0

There’s a lot of debate whether a vegan diet is suitable for small children but it seems more possible than not. Yair Ben-Dor has more.

How to keep spiders out of your home
Home & Garden

How to keep spiders out of your home

  • Updated
  • 0

While most spiders are completely harmless, many people would still rather them not be in their homes. Here are four effective ways of deterri…

Some of the best places to sell your stuff online
Lifestyles

Some of the best places to sell your stuff online

  • Updated
  • 0

If you’re someone who buys or sells online, you’re probably familiar with Craigslist, but PennyGem’s Justin Kircher has some alternatives.

What is face taping and is good for your health?
Health

What is face taping and is good for your health?

  • Updated
  • 0

Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us what the story behind face taping is.

Work smarter, not harder when getting ready for the workday
Lifestyles

Work smarter, not harder when getting ready for the workday

  • Updated
  • 0

Going back to the office is an adjustment but it doesn’t have to be hard. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares a few expert tips.

These unexpected habits could be hurting your heart
Health

These unexpected habits could be hurting your heart

  • Updated
  • 0

There are some unexpected habits that can be to the heart’s detriment. Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!

Don't be rude at a hotel! Tips to avoid being that person
Travel

Don't be rude at a hotel! Tips to avoid being that person

  • Updated
  • 0

You might be rude at a hotel and not even know it. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares expert advice.

Easy ways to reduce and relieve anxiety
Health

Easy ways to reduce and relieve anxiety

  • Updated
  • 0

Anxiety can be overwhelming and debilitating at times, which is why it's important to find ways to ease the tension and healthily handle it.

Are laundry sheets efficiently cleaning your clothes?
Home & Garden

Are laundry sheets efficiently cleaning your clothes?

  • Updated
  • 0

Laundry detergent sheets hit the market with the hopes of helping save the environment while cleaning our clothes, but do they really? Buzz60’…

These foods can help keep you hydrated
Health

These foods can help keep you hydrated

  • Updated
  • 0

Medical experts say that there are many misconceptions about how much water we should drink daily.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

President Biden spotted travelling through Tottenham in north London in 'The Beast' ahead of Queen's funeral

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News