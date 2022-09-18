Man arrested after driving through Bloomington yards, tossing gun

BLOOMINGTON — A 30-year-old man is facing several weapons charges after police said he drove a vehicle through the yards of Bloomington homes and hit objects, and dropped a gun.

Charging documents provided to The Pantagraph by the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office said a Bloomington police officer was on patrol Friday when they saw a white Cadillac Escalade with no front license plate.

The report said the officer tried following the car, but it sped away from the squad car and drove through a stop sign. Documents said police did not pursue the car due to safety concerns.

Dispatchers then called officers to the first block of Nicole Court for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Court records said a homeowner told police the Cadillac had sped into the cul-du-sac before abruptly stopping, and three people got out and ran off. The report said the driver told the homeowner that their brakes had gone out, but then all three got back into the car and fled the area.

The homeowner also told police they found a loaded 9mm gun in the bushes of their backyard.

Within minutes of arriving at Nicole Court, officers said they got reports of a Cadillac driving through yards and hitting items within the yards, then fleeing the area.

Police say they identified the driver through witness verification and security camera footage. His name is Christian N. Wilkins, and the report stated he is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 2 felony. Additional charges against Wilkins include a felony driving while license revoked charge, misdemeanor charges of driving while license revoked and failure to report property damage, and a traffic ticket for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

The document states Wilkins was found and arrested later Friday. It added he initially denied any involvement, but when confronted with the security camera footage, he denied that the gun was his.

In a Saturday bond court hearing, probable cause was found to detain Wilkins on a $150,000 bond. His arraignment hearing is set for 9 a.m. Oct. 14.