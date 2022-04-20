 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Man accused of kicking McLean County Sheriff’s deputies

BLOOMINGTON — A 35-year-old man remains jailed on aggravated battery charges.

Cordaiz J. Jones

Jones

Cordaiz J. Jones, who does not have an address listed in court records, is accused of kicking two McLean County Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday.

Jones is charged with two counts of aggravated battery (Class 2 felonies), stalking (Class 4 felony) and two counts of misdemeanor resisting a peace officer.

Court documents said Jones kicked two sheriff’s deputies in their legs Tuesday during an arrest related to an accusation that he stalked a woman outside her place of employment.

Jones remains jailed in lieu of posting $2,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for May 6.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

