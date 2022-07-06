Man accused of driving stolen car onto Bloomington airport landing area

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A Chicago man is in custody after prosecutors say he stole a car and drove it onto a landing area at Central Illinois Regional Airport. 

Stephon T. Carter, 33, is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle (Class 2 felony), criminal trespass of a restricted landing area at an airport (Class 4 felony) and two counts of criminal damage to property (Class 4 felonies). 

Stephon T. Carter

Carter

Court documents said Carter knowingly possessed an Audi motor vehicle and drove the vehicle through a fence at the Central Illinois Regional Airport on July 3. Damage to the property and the vehicle exceeded $500, prosecutors said. 

A prosecutor said in court that Carter was slated for admission to a psychiatric hospital before he stole the vehicle. 

A check of McLean County Jail records Tuesday showed that Carter remained held in custody with bail set at $150,000, requiring him to post a bond of $15,000 to be released. 

Carter was also ordered to have no contact with the Central Illinois Regional Airport and to cooperate with all recommended mental health services. 

An arraignment is scheduled for July 29. 

 

