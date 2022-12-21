 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Maine man sentenced for DUI in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — A Maine man has pleaded guilty in McLean County to aggravated DUI, third offense. 

In a deal accepted Wednesday in  the McLean County Law and Justice Center, Dylin Knight, 29, of Portland, Maine, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, a Class 2 felony. 

He was sentenced to 30 months of probation and 45 days in the county jail, with three days already served.

Dylin Knight

Knight

Knight was ordered by Judge J. Jason Chambers not to consume alcohol or cannabis while on probation. 

This is Knight's third conviction for DUI. 

The state dropped counts 2 through 4, obstructing justice, for refusing to provide breath, blood or urine samples at the time of his arrest. 

Knight and his attorney declined to comment at the time of sentencing. 

Knight was arrested July 9 when an eye witness called police saying a truck had crashed and rolled over on northbound Interstate 55.

Illinois State Police arrived at the scene, where Knight was found to be the driver of a Ford F-350 and was slurring his speech while smelling of alcohol, according to court documents. 

See the latest Central Illinois weather-related closures

Knight was transported to OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington where, according to court records, he refused to provide samples for testing. 

In closing remarks, Chambers addressed Knight directly. "Whatever (substance abuse) got ahold of you," he said, "that's taken priority over the safety of others."

Chambers told Knight that, were it not for his DUI convictions, he would not otherwise have a criminal record. 

Chambers advised Knight to "get ahold of that (substance abuse)."

Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275. 

