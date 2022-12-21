Maine man sentenced for DUI in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — A Maine man has pleaded guilty in McLean County to aggravated DUI, third offense.
In a deal accepted Wednesday in the McLean County Law and Justice Center, Dylin Knight, 29, of Portland, Maine, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, a Class 2 felony.
He was sentenced to 30 months of probation and 45 days in the county jail, with three days already served.
Knight was ordered by Judge J. Jason Chambers not to consume alcohol or cannabis while on probation.
This is Knight's third conviction for DUI.
The state dropped counts 2 through 4, obstructing justice, for refusing to provide breath, blood or urine samples at the time of his arrest.
Knight and his attorney declined to comment at the time of sentencing.
Knight was arrested July 9 when an eye witness called police saying a truck had crashed and rolled over on northbound Interstate 55.
Illinois State Police arrived at the scene, where Knight was found to be the driver of a Ford F-350 and was slurring his speech while smelling of alcohol, according to court documents.
Justin M. Mata, 28, no address given, is charged with possession of less than five grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony, and possession of less than five grams of meth, a Class 3 felony. He was released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond and his next appearance is Dec. 30.
Marcus D. Wesley, 36, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in a vehicle (Class 4 felony), unlawful possession of cannabis (Class 3 felony) and unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver (Class 2 felony).
William B. Givens, 49, no address given, is charged with unlawful possession of five to 15 grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony, possession of less than five grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony, possession of five to 15 grams of meth, a Class 2 felony, and possession of less than five grams of meth, a Class 3 felony. His next appearance is Dec. 30.
Booking photos are provided by law enforcement. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted.
Bryan Lewis, 28, of Bloomington, is charged with home invasion causing injury, a Class X felony. His next appearance is Dec. 30.
Phillip Tinch of Normal was charged Thursday, Nov. 10 at the McLean County Law and Justice Center with several felonies including:
- Five counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, more than one but less than 15 grams of a substance containing cocaine, a Class 1 felony.
-One count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, less than one gram of a substance containing cocaine, a Class 2 felony.
Trisha L. Hanke, 36, is charged with theft of over $10,000 (Class 2 felony). Court documents indicate she knowingly took $14,000 belonging to a Love's Travel Stop, in LeRoy, where she was employed.
