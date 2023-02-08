PONTIAC — Livingston County State’s Attorney Randy Yedinak has been appointed
to serve as a judge in the 11th judicial circuit.
Yedinak
The judges in the 11th Judicial Circuit announced Wednesday they voted to select Yedinak to fill the vacancy left by Judge Thomas Funk, who retires at the end of February.
The
11th judicial circuit includes Ford, Livingston, Logan, McLean and Woodford counties.
Yedinak said he is excited to continue serving Livingston County in the judiciary.
“Serving as the Livingston County State’s Attorney has been one of the greatest honors of my life. The results achieved by the excellent effort of my staff have played a significant role in bettering the lives of the citizens of Livingston County. It is a standard that our County has come to expect and deserve. I am humbled to have been part of that team. I cannot thank Livingston County enough for letting me be their State’s Attorney,” he wrote in an email to The Pantagraph.
The prosecutor has served as
the Livingston County state’s attorney since his election in 2016. Prior to his election, Yedinak spent time working in the Livingston and DeKalb County state’s attorney’s offices.
He was interim Ford County State’s Attorney from 2014 to 2016.
Yedinak's appointment will take effect March 1 and he will be sworn in as an associate circuit judge in early March. Details about the swearing-in ceremony were not available Wednesday.
He will begin his judgeship assigned to Livingston County, hearing the majority of civil cases filed in the county, Yedinak said.
Given his proximity to criminal cases as a prosecutor, Yedinak will be prohibited from hearing criminal cases that were filed while he was state's attorney.
The vacancy in the State's Attorney's Office will be filled by the Livingston County Board within 60 days. Board Chairman James Carley
announced the upcoming vacancy on Monday and said he will give his recommendation to fill the position at the Feb. 28 meeting. The board will then vote on the appointment.
The appointee will be from the same political party as Yedinak — Republican —and must be a registered voter in Livingston County. The appointee will served through Nov. 20, 2024. Anyone interested in applying for the position is asked to send a letter of intent to the County Board Office at 112 W. Madison St. in Pontiac by Feb. 21
The position will be up for election in the spring 2024 primary election and fall 2024 general election.
President Joe Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address on Tuesday February 7, and the stake will be higher than his first address to a joint session of Congress last year. It will be Biden's first address to a divided Congress after Republicans took control of the House. It will come as his administration seeks areas of common interest with the newly empowered GOP while also working to avoid a potentially debilitating default if the two parties can't come together to raise the debt limit in the coming months. Vice President Kamala Harris will still be seated behind the president," said Lisa Mascaro, a Chief Congressional Reporter for the Associated Press. "But now also there will be Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the Republican leader of the House, that frames the split Congress that is serving up a difficult year ahead for President Joe Biden," Mascaro added. Lawmakers are allowed to invite special guests to the speech, and Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., who is chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, invited the parents of the parents of Tyre Nichols, the Black man who was severely beaten by a group of Memphis, Tennessee, police officers and died days later. Justices on the U.S. Supreme Court as well as members of the Biden administration and Joint Chiefs of Staff will also be in attendance. Close to the end of President Biden's first State of the Union address a somber moment about his son's death turned into a stunning outburst by one of the Republicans' most outspoken members. Delivering the loudest heckling of Biden during the speech, Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado blamed Biden for the 13 service members who were killed during the U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan. It was just the latest breach of decorum for a presidential address, an annual event where unruly behavior by lawmakers has become almost expected. Republican Rep. Joe Wilson shouted "you lie!" at President Barack Obama during a joint speech to Congress in 2009. Eleven years later, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up a copy of President Donald Trump's speech while standing behind him. "So these examples are out there, and it'll be interesting to see if there is a sort of return to some civility or an escalation, again, of these kinds of outbursts against the president," Mascaro said.
Illinois lawmakers react to State of the Union
Gov. J.B. Pritzker
Via Twitter: "Look how far we’ve come this #SOTU. We’ve created good-paying jobs, rebuilt our infrastructure, tackled climate change, and protected our nation’s democracy. There’s still progress to be made for working families everywhere. As @POTUS said, let’s finish the job."
Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.
“After two years in office, President Biden reminded us tonight of the significant accomplishments Democrats delivered on for working families across the country. Because of our work—and despite Republican obstruction—we’re lowering the cost of prescription drugs for seniors on Medicare, bringing down inflation, investing in infrastructure improvements—including my landmark law that’s upgrading our drinking and wastewater systems—creating millions of good-paying jobs, boosting manufacturing, supporting our Veterans and tackling the climate crisis. On top of all that, President Biden signed into law the most sweeping gun safety reforms in 30 years and kept the NATO alliance together in support of Ukraine against Russia’s war of choice.
“While we’ve made a lot of progress, the President and I know that we can’t let up now. Women’s health is on the line as Republicans work to enact a nation-wide abortion ban and strip away women’s access to reproductive care—but Democrats are working to enshrine the protections of Roe v. Wade into law. We also know we need to address police and criminal justice reform, make quality child care more affordable, enact paid leave, keep pushing prices down and much, much more. I share President Biden’s hope that Republicans will put aside partisan fighting, come to the negotiating table and make working families—not wealthy donors—the top priority so we can improve the lives of everyday Americans.”
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.
“Thanks to President Biden and Congressional Democrats, we have made tremendous progress over the past two years. In February 2021, we were in the throes of a global pandemic and reckoning with a deadly insurrection in the Capitol that had taken place just one month earlier. Two years later, we have seen record-breaking job creation, new roads and bridges being built, the uninsured rate at historic lows, and we are finally confronting the climate crisis—all while lowering the deficit by $1.7 trillion.
“In the next two years, I look forward to continuing to work with the President to deliver on his ‘Unity Agenda,’ as well as supporting Ukraine as it defends its sovereignty against Putin’s unjust and unprovoked invasion. These are bipartisan issues we can all agree on.
“The President also called on Congress to reduce child poverty through the expanded Child Tax Credit; extend the $35 per month insulin cap to all Americans; and combat gun violence and take action on police reform in order to make our communities safer. I urge my Republican colleagues to join us in these efforts.
“Now, as President Biden said, ‘we need to finish the job.’ Let’s continue to deliver for the American people as we did in the last two years.”
U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro
"Tonight, President Biden did what he does best; take credit where no credit is due and deny responsibility for his failures. On his watch, we’ve seen the highest gas prices in history and the highest inflation in 40 years. Southern Illinois families are debating whether to fill their gas tanks or their refrigerators. Our communities are reeling from violence in our streets and fentanyl pouring across our southern border unchecked. And from his disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan to the Chinese spy balloon just last week, he has signaled to our enemies that we are no longer to be feared. No matter how hard he tries, he cannot put lipstick on this pig."
U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D-Springfield
“Tonight’s speech from President Biden laid out a number of priorities that lower costs, support good-paying jobs that don’t require a four-year degree and help folks in Central and Southern Illinois keep more of what they earn. While I would have liked to hear the President address the need to pass a bipartisan Farm Bill, I was encouraged to hear about our shared efforts to support American manufacturing and union jobs, protect Social Security and Medicare, restore the full Child Tax Credit, ensure access to mental health care for every veteran and cap insulin prices at $35 a month for every American. Let’s work together and get the job done.”
U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap
"Illinoisans are feeling the pain of two years under President Biden and one-party Democrat rule in Washington, with forty-year high inflation, skyrocketing energy costs, a fentanyl crisis from an overrun southern border, and rising violent crime. That's why the American people elected a Republican House Majority to address these kitchen table issues, rein in out-of-control spending, and place a check on the Biden Administration.
"I agree that we can and should work in a bipartisan way on issues including combating growing threats from China and the increasing harm fentanyl and opioids are doing to our communities. However, tonight we heard much of the same failed policies and rhetoric that we've witnessed over the past two years. Instead of shifting blame, President Biden should work to find commonsense solutions with Republicans in Congress to reduce costs, curb inflation, secure our border, and reduce crime."
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland
Miller announced before the State of the Union that she would not attend the event. In a statement released Monday, she said: "Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up President Trump’s State of the Union Address, which celebrated a secure border, support for our military, and American energy independence. Joe Biden’s presidency has been filled with lie after lie, especially lies about the border being secure, inflation being temporary, and the DOJ targeting parents for attending school board meetings. I will not be attending Biden’s State of the Union to listen to him lie about the damage he has caused to our country while the left-wing media and members of Congress applaud his lies."
U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen, D-Moline
“I was encouraged to hear the President talk about the progress we’ve made to create jobs, lower unemployment, and bolster our physical and technological infrastructure. And yet, there is more work to be done to solve the problems Illinoisans face every day. So many of our neighbors still feel the impact of higher costs for gas, groceries, medications, and more. I look forward to partnering with anyone, Democrat or Republican, to produce solutions that will make life easier for working families in Central and Northwest Illinois.”
