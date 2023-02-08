PONTIAC — Livingston County State’s Attorney Randy Yedinak has been appointed to serve as a judge in the 11th judicial circuit.

The judges in the 11th Judicial Circuit announced Wednesday they voted to select Yedinak to fill the vacancy left by Judge Thomas Funk, who retires at the end of February.

The 11th judicial circuit includes Ford, Livingston, Logan, McLean and Woodford counties.

Yedinak said he is excited to continue serving Livingston County in the judiciary.

“Serving as the Livingston County State’s Attorney has been one of the greatest honors of my life. The results achieved by the excellent effort of my staff have played a significant role in bettering the lives of the citizens of Livingston County. It is a standard that our County has come to expect and deserve. I am humbled to have been part of that team. I cannot thank Livingston County enough for letting me be their State’s Attorney,” he wrote in an email to The Pantagraph.

The prosecutor has served as the Livingston County state’s attorney since his election in 2016. Prior to his election, Yedinak spent time working in the Livingston and DeKalb County state’s attorney’s offices.

He was interim Ford County State’s Attorney from 2014 to 2016.

Yedinak's appointment will take effect March 1 and he will be sworn in as an associate circuit judge in early March. Details about the swearing-in ceremony were not available Wednesday.

He will begin his judgeship assigned to Livingston County, hearing the majority of civil cases filed in the county, Yedinak said.

Given his proximity to criminal cases as a prosecutor, Yedinak will be prohibited from hearing criminal cases that were filed while he was state's attorney.

The vacancy in the State's Attorney's Office will be filled by the Livingston County Board within 60 days. Board Chairman James Carley announced the upcoming vacancy on Monday and said he will give his recommendation to fill the position at the Feb. 28 meeting. The board will then vote on the appointment.

The appointee will be from the same political party as Yedinak — Republican —and must be a registered voter in Livingston County. The appointee will served through Nov. 20, 2024. Anyone interested in applying for the position is asked to send a letter of intent to the County Board Office at 112 W. Madison St. in Pontiac by Feb. 21

The position will be up for election in the spring 2024 primary election and fall 2024 general election.

