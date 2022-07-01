 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Livingston County man sentenced 17 1/2 years for child pornography

PEORIA — A Livingston County man was sentenced Friday to 17 1/2 years in prison for child pornography possession.

Dakota Flint, 23, of Campus, was indicted in federal court for child pornography possession in June 2020 and he pleaded guilty to the charge in January.

Prosecutors said he distributed child pornography and that he had possessed more than 4,000 images of child pornography, some of which he created.

Bloomington man reached into man’s car, punched him in face, prosecutors say

The investigation also led to three sexual assault convictions for Flint in Livingston County.

