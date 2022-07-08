Little Free Library on Constitution Trail burned down Sunday

BLOOMINGTON — Fire departments in the Twin Cities are looking into reports of Little Free Libraries being set on fire.

Bloomington Fire Department Public Information Officer Frank Friend said their crews responded to an incident at 8:59 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at the Little Free Library in the Atwood Wayside Herb Garden, 303 N. Robinson St.

He said the cause of the fire is undetermined, but it’s still being investigated. Friend said there was no damage to the nearby park structure.

The Normal Fire Department is looking into additional reports of Little Free Libraries being burned down, along with other malicious fires in the area, said Public Information Officer Matt Swaney.

He noted that NFD also responded to a couple of suspicious fires last year. He said a tool shed at the Illinois State University Horticulture Center on Raab Road was intentionally set on fire on Feb. 21, 2021.

Within 20 minutes of that incident, he said a Little Free Library on the Constitution Trail north of Shelbourne Drive in Normal was also set on fire. He said the fires were investigated and ruled as suspicious, but no charges resulted.

The Pantagraph reported in June 2021 that the Little Free Library off of Shelbourne Drive was replaced with a newspaper box, custom-decorated with decals of a mythical phoenix.

It was signed with a message inscribed in Latin by the creature for future vandals: “If you mess with my books, I’ll poop on your head.”

On Friday, a Pantagraph reporter observed that same Little Free Library had been dismantled and cleared from the site.

Friend said anyone with information on the Robinson Street fire should call Bloomington Police dispatch at 309-820-8888.

Swaney advised anyone witnessing an active fire near the Constitution Trail to call 911.

“Even if it’s small, we can come out and take a look,” he said. “Even if it’s no big deal, we’d much rather come out and not be needed.”