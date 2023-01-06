Lexington man faces residential burglary charge

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A Lexington man is in custody after police say he broke into and entered a residence on New Year's Eve. 

Kenneth E. Funk, 27, is charged with residential burglary (Class 1 felony) involving an apartment in Lexington on Dec. 31, 2022.

Funk was also charged with criminal trespass to a residence (Class 4 felony) and criminal damage to property (Class A misdemeanor).

Funk is being held in lieu of posting $10,035 bond. His next court date is 9 a.m. Jan. 27.

