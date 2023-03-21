BLOOMINGTON — A Lexington man faces two felony burglary charges for incidents in his hometown earlier this year.

Geoffrey E. Metroz, 45, is charged in two separate cases in McLean County court. He is charged with residential burglary, a Class 1 felony, in relation to a March 7 incident on A Street in Lexington. The second case has a charge of burglary, a Class 2 felony, in relation to a Jan. 20 incident at True Value Hardware in Lexington.

Warrants were issued for both cases on March 13 and Metroz was arrested on March 17.

Bond in both cases was set at $100,000 as 10% bonds, meaning he would have to post $20,000 total plus fees to be released on these charges. His next appearance in both cases is an arraignment on April 7.

Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph Bryant Lewis Derek Roesch Justin M. Mata Marcus D. Wesley Phillip Tinch Trisha L. Hanke William B. Givens David L. Oliver Kenneth E. Funk Jordan R. King Holly M. Isaacson Kenneth L. Minton Tony L. Jackson Britley L. Hilger Jasmine L. Smith Jackie S. Claypool Noah R. Demuth Brandon L. Parsano Alexander N. Williams Carlos Sanchez-Solozarzano Jaylin S. Bones Jordan R. King Dominique M. Banks Austin T. Daugherty Sandra M. Lewis Samantha E. Morris Nolan C. Love Nikkita L. Sandefur Katlin M.B. Wilson