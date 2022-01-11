LeRoy man sentenced 15 years in prison for burglary

Court documents indicated then that he committed a residential burglary and stole firearms from the residence between Nov. 14 and Dec. 9, 2020, in the 400 block of East North Street in LeRoy.
Defense lawyer Brendan Bukalski said Gillespie broke into his father’s home.
Firearms reported stolen were a .357 magnum, a 9mm and a .22 caliber handgun, as well as ammunition.
Police recovered some of the stolen items, but the .357 magnum and 50 rounds for that gun, and the 9 mm handgun along with 200 rounds for that firearm were not recovered, the judge said Tuesday.
Judge William Yoder told Gillespie that he was ready to impose a 20-year prison sentence. But prosecutors recommended a total 15 years in prison for the residential burglary charge, which will run concurrently with the firearm charge.
Bukalski asked the judge to sentence Gillespie to seven years in prison.
Gillespie received credit for at least 346 days previously served in jail.
