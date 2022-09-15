LeRoy man charged with trafficking half-pound of meth on Amtrak train

BLOOMINGTON — A LeRoy man was arrested on trafficking charges after state investigators tracked him bringing a half-pound of meth into McLean County on an Amtrak train.

Terry L. Pyles, 50, appeared for a Thursday bond court hearing, where Judge Scott Black found probable cause on the following five Class X felony charges: two counts of meth trafficking, unlawful possession of 100-400 grams of meth with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of 15-100 grams of meth, and unlawful possession of 15-100 grams of meth with intent to deliver.

Pyles is also charged with unlawful possession of 15-100 grams of meth, a Class 1 felony.

Assistant State’s Attorney Lewis Liu said at the hearing that an Illinois State Police Task Force Six inspector obtained information that Pyles was making trips on Amtrak to St. Louis to transport meth into Illinois.

Liu said the LeRoy man was logged as a passenger on a train scheduled to depart St. Louis at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, and had arrived around 8:30 p.m. that evening in Normal.

He said Pyles left Uptown Station’s attached garage in a car, which was then stopped by police for a moving violation. Liu said a K9 unit alerted to the presence of drugs inside the car.

Pyles was searched, the prosecutor continued, and officers located in his waistband a large plastic bag holding 223.9 grams of meth. He was then arrested.

Liu said Pyles waived his Miranda rights and admitted he was bringing 6-8 ounces of meth acquired in North St. Louis for distribution in McLean County. The man also admitted to making trips about once or twice a week.

Judge Black set his bond at $500,000, with 10% to apply for release. He also ordered Pyles to file a hearing notice for source of bail, to ensure funds provided for bonding out were legally obtained.

His arraignment hearing was set for 9 a.m. Oct. 7.