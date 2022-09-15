 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

LeRoy man charged with trafficking half-pound of meth on Amtrak train

  • 0
Terry L. Pyles

Terry L. Pyles, 50, of LeRoy, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine after Illinois State Police tracked him bringing a half pound of meth into Illinois on an Amtrak train.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

BLOOMINGTON — A LeRoy man was arrested on trafficking charges after state investigators tracked him bringing a half-pound of meth into McLean County on an Amtrak train.

2 hurt after being hit by car Thursday in Normal

Terry L. Pyles, 50, appeared for a Thursday bond court hearing, where Judge Scott Black found probable cause on the following five Class X felony charges: two counts of meth trafficking, unlawful possession of 100-400 grams of meth with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of 15-100 grams of meth, and unlawful possession of 15-100 grams of meth with intent to deliver.

Pyles is also charged with unlawful possession of 15-100 grams of meth, a Class 1 felony.

Assistant State’s Attorney Lewis Liu said at the hearing that an Illinois State Police Task Force Six inspector obtained information that Pyles was making trips on Amtrak to St. Louis to transport meth into Illinois.

Liu said the LeRoy man was logged as a passenger on a train scheduled to depart St. Louis at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, and had arrived around 8:30 p.m. that evening in Normal.

Bloomington police investigating after shots fired Wednesday night

He said Pyles left Uptown Station’s attached garage in a car, which was then stopped by police for a moving violation. Liu said a K9 unit alerted to the presence of drugs inside the car.

Pyles was searched, the prosecutor continued, and officers located in his waistband a large plastic bag holding 223.9 grams of meth. He was then arrested.

Liu said Pyles waived his Miranda rights and admitted he was bringing 6-8 ounces of meth acquired in North St. Louis for distribution in McLean County. The man also admitted to making trips about once or twice a week.

West Market Street in Bloomington reopened after power lines downed

Judge Black set his bond at $500,000, with 10% to apply for release. He also ordered Pyles to file a hearing notice for source of bail, to ensure funds provided for bonding out were legally obtained.

His arraignment hearing was set for 9 a.m. Oct. 7.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular