LeRoy man charged with sexually abusing minor

BLOOMINGTON — A 43-year-old LeRoy man was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday on nine Class 2 felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor.

Tyler E. Elmore appeared for a Thursday bond hearing in McLean County court before Judge Scott Black, who kept the man's bond set at $750,000, with 10% to apply for release. Elmore was also ordered by the judge to have no contact with minors.

Charging documents stated Elmore was accused of having sexual contact with a girl under the age of 18.

He was still in custody as of Thursday afternoon. Elmore is expected to appear in court again for his arraignment at 9 a.m. Sept 23.

He is being represented by private Bloomington attorney Jennifer Patton.