 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

LeRoy man charged with sexually abusing minor

  • 0
090322-blm-loc-1elmore

Tyler E. Elmore, 43, of LeRoy, is accused of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

BLOOMINGTON — A 43-year-old LeRoy man was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday on nine Class 2 felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor.

55 child porn counts filed against Normal man

Tyler E. Elmore appeared for a Thursday bond hearing in McLean County court before Judge Scott Black, who kept the man's bond set at $750,000, with 10% to apply for release. Elmore was also ordered by the judge to have no contact with minors.

Decatur woman dies after being beaten by son, police say

Charging documents stated Elmore was accused of having sexual contact with a girl under the age of 18.

Juvenile male injured in Bloomington shooting, police say

He was still in custody as of Thursday afternoon. Elmore is expected to appear in court again for his arraignment at 9 a.m. Sept 23.

He is being represented by private Bloomington attorney Jennifer Patton.

Watch Now: Ancient tomb unearthed in Peru, and more of today's top videos

Archeologists have found what is now the most important discovery in Pacopampa, Peru, Mississippi continues to deal with the water crisis in Jackson, and more of today's top videos.

Incredible! 3,000-year-old tomb unearthed in Peru
World News

Incredible! 3,000-year-old tomb unearthed in Peru

  • 0

Archeologists found what is now the most important discovery in Pacopampa, Peru. Yair Ben-Dor has more.

Jackson water crisis worsens after major flooding in Mississippi
National News

Jackson water crisis worsens after major flooding in Mississippi

  • Updated
  • 0

Schools shift to virtual learning and water distribution sites open as Jackson, Mississippi, deals with an ongoing water crisis.

Some of the many times Kate Middleton appears to honor Princess Diana
World News

Some of the many times Kate Middleton appears to honor Princess Diana

  • 0

Kate Middleton appears to carry on some of her late mother in law’s traditions. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.

Misery mounts for millions in Pakistan's 'monsoon on steroids'
World News

Misery mounts for millions in Pakistan's 'monsoon on steroids'

  • 0

Army helicopters flew sorties over cut-off areas in Pakistan's mountainous north Wednesday and rescue parties fanned out across waterlogged pl…

Taiwanese man takes martial arts to the next level with fire and swords
World News

Taiwanese man takes martial arts to the next level with fire and swords

  • Updated
  • 0

This sword artist is combining martial arts, swords and fire to create an amazing performance.

‘Fist-sized’ hail falls in Spain, injuring upwards of 50 and killing one
World News

‘Fist-sized’ hail falls in Spain, injuring upwards of 50 and killing one

  • 0

Recently giant balls of ice feel from the sky in Catalonia, Spain. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Innovative hatchery protects Jersey Shore turtles from flooding, sea level rise
National News

Innovative hatchery protects Jersey Shore turtles from flooding, sea level rise

  • Updated
  • 0

Volunteers are helping baby sea turtles have a better shot at survival on the Jersey Shore.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Century-old family photo studio preserves Ghana's history in black and white

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News