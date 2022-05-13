LeRoy man charged with indecent solicitation of child

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON – A LeRoy man remains jailed on a charge of indecent solicitation of a child.

Emmitt A. Simmons, 21, is accused of soliciting a child younger than 18 with the intent to commit a sexual act between March 1 and May 11.

He is charged with one count of indecent solicitation of a child (Class 2 felony).

Simmons was jailed in lieu of posting $7,535.

An arraignment is scheduled for June 3.

Emmitt A. Simmons, 21, of LeRoy, is charged with indecent solicitation of a child (Class 2 felony).

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
