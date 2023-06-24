Stanley M. Miller, 61, was charged Friday with aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol, a Class X felony, and driving while driver's license revoked, a Class 4 felony.

According to court documents, Miller has been previously charged with driving under the influence in DeWitt County once in 1979 and in McLean County once in 1985, once in 1987, once in 2002 and twice in 2007.