Lawyer withdraws from ex-Bloomington piano teacher’s child sex assault case

BLOOMINGTON – The lawyer who represented a former Bloomington piano instructor on child sexual assault and child pornography charges has withdrawn from the case despite five more trials expected to be held for other alleged victims.

Aaron M. Parlier, 40, was sentenced two weeks ago to 450 years in prison after he was found guilty in an October bench trial of 10 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a minor and 10 counts of child pornography production.

Judge Casey Costigan granted defense lawyer Gal Pissetzky’s motion to withdraw after about 20 minutes of arguments Friday, as the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office asked for the motion to be denied.

A lawyer from the McLean County Public Defender’s office will be appointed to represent Parlier for the remaining trials. Parlier faces natural life in prison if he is convicted of an additional sexual assault of a minor charge.

Pissetzky said the agreement between him and Parlier has concluded. He said Parlier has become indigent because he has been incarcerated since his 2018 arrest, and that his family, who has supported Parlier, “ran out of money.”

Prosecutors accused Pissetzky of deploying delay tactics.

The next trial was originally scheduled to begin Feb. 14, but that has been postponed to potentially start in April. A March 2 status hearing is scheduled to review the public defender’s readiness for trial.

Assistant State’s Attorney Erika Reynolds said the victim in the next trial objects to a continuance and “wants to get on with her life,” while raising the same concerns for the other four alleged victims.

She said Pissetzky should have alerted the public defender’s office sooner about withdrawing from the case.

“There is no way that the PD’s office is going to be able to enter in this case today and be ready for trial in a month, so essentially, we are going to delay this case and start over,” Reynolds said.

Public defense lawyer Brian McEldowney later told the judge that for their office “to do due diligence,” they would prefer to review all of the pre-trial rulings and transcripts in the case.

Prosecutors also scoffed at Pissetzky’s plan to continue representing Parlier at the appellate court level on an appeal of his 450-year sentence from the first trial.

“The fact that he is going to continue to represent him on appeal shows how disingenuous this request is,” Reynolds told the judge.

Pissetzky, however, argued that the post-trial appeal has “no relevance” to future trials, noting it is handled at a different court level and jurisdiction.

He said pre-trial litigation in the next trial still needs to be handled.

“I would have to prepare for it just as much as the public defender’s office,” Pissetzky said.

Costigan acknowledged the competing constitutional rights: the victim’s assertion for a timely disposition and the defense’s right to counsel.

The judge said the public defender appointed to the case “will have to come up to speed,” noting the case “has been pending for quite some time.”

McEldowney, of the public defender’s office, said, “We’ll do our best, your honor.”

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

