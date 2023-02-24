NORMAL — A Normal woman is suing the town's police department in federal court after she said officers used excessive force and arrested her without probable cause.

In the complaint filed Thursday, plaintiff Taylor Brown alleges that the incident unfolded Feb. 9 after a fire broke out in her apartment. She said her Fourth Amendment rights were violated and she was battered during the encounter that left her with bruises, sore muscles, cuts to her wrists and emotional trauma.

"It was a humiliating experience for her that most certainly never should have happened," Abby D. Bakos, an attorney for Brown, said Friday.

She is seeking "an award of reasonable compensatory and punitive damages, plus costs," according to the complaint.

Normal Police Chief Steve Petrilli referred questions to the town's legal counsel. Town attorney Brian Day said he had not seen the lawsuit and could not comment Friday.

Defendants are identified as "unknown Normal police officers." Bakos said she planned to seek a subpoena to identify the officers, as police had already denied a request to obtain related records.

She confirmed that the fire referenced in the lawsuit was on Parktrail Road. The Normal Fire Department previously said crews were dispatched at 12:42 a.m. Feb. 9 to respond to that incident, which led to the displacement of four residents. The department said at the time that the cause remained under investigation.

A fire department spokesman on Friday said that investigation is still ongoing and no further information could be released.

The lawsuit describes the events as follows:

Brown's roommate called 911 after the fire broke out. Responding officers asked Brown, a college student, to join them at the police station to answer questions. She agreed to do so after being told that it would not take long. After she arrived, however, she was left in a room for 40 minutes before she asked to be taken back to her vehicle.

After being told to wait in the lobby, Brown was approached by another officer who asked for her cell phone and said it was being seized as evidence. Police did not have a warrant, according to the lawsuit.

Brown began a FaceTime video call with her mother, a Chicago police officer. While they were talking, several officers began to surround Brown, who told her mother that she was scared, she said.

According to the complaint, officers grabbed Brown's wrist, applied pressure to the back of her ear, pulled her to the ground and placed a knee in her back. She said she was handcuffed and taken to jail, where she was required to strip before an employee searched her for contraband, and was not released until 1 p.m. Feb. 9.

Brown was never charged with any crimes related to the fire or her actions at the station, according to the lawsuit. A check of McLean County court records also does not show any 2023 charges under that name. Police seized her phone but returned it around 3:30 p.m. Feb. 9 after they were unable to obtain a search warrant, the lawsuit said.

Brown is seeking a jury trial.

