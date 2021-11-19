Lawsuit accuses Farmer City Police Department of sex discrimination

FARMER CITY – A federal lawsuit filed Thursday accuses the City of Farmer City of sex discrimination in its police department.

Former Farmer City police Officer Lara A. Davis, 36, worked part time as a school resource officer from 2014 through August 2019 at $19.04 per hour.

Her position was expanded to a full-time job in 2019, but her pay rate dropped to $17.27 per hour, she said in the court filing. She resigned later that year and a male replacement started in her role at $21 per hour, the complaint said.

City Manager Sue McLaughlin said Farmer City had not been served with the lawsuit as of Friday morning. She said the city would not comment on pending litigation.

Then-Farmer City police Chief Glenn Neal told Davis at the time that due to the department’s collective bargaining agreement with the police union, moving to a full-time position required a lower starting rate. An exception to moving to a lower wage, however, was for officers who had at least seven years’ experience in law enforcement, the complaint said.

Davis had 11 years of experience and the male who filled her job had five years’ experience in law enforcement at the time, according to the lawsuit.

“Ms. Davis once more asked Chief Neal to confirm that she would not be receiving credit for her prior years of law enforcement service. Chief Neal became angry and asked Ms. Davis because she was ‘wasting his time if she didn’t want to accept the job,’” the complaint said. “Chief Neal followed this statement by informing Ms. Davis that once she began the full-time (school resource officer) position, she would be placed on a 12-month probationary period with the Department.”

Davis “felt compelled” when she resigned from the police department in August 2019 “as a result of the intimidating and hostile environment with the Department,” the lawsuit said.

Neal retired from law enforcement in June 2020. He was named Farmer City police chief in January 2019 after more than 20 years with the Peoria Heights Police Department.

The lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois, alleges Farmer City of violating Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, as well as the Equal Pay Act, which prohibit employment discrimination based on race, sex, religion and national origin, and wage disparities based on sex.

It seeks damages for loss of pay and benefits, judgment for compensatory damages and other relief.

A hearing date has not been set, but the case was assigned to U.S. District Judge Colin S. Bruce.

