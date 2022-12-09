 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Kentucky man faces drug, gun charges in McLean County

  • 0
121122-blm-loc-wesley

Wesley

BLOOMINGTON — A Kentucky man faces drug and gun charges in McLean County court. 

Marcus D. Wesley, 36, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in a vehicle (Class 4 felony), unlawful possession of cannabis (Class 3 felony) and unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver (Class 2 felony).

According to court documents, Wesley possessed more than 500 grams but less than 2,000 grams of a substance containing cannabis, as well as a 9mm firearm in a motor vehicle.

His bond was set at $50,000, meaning he must post $5,000 plus fees in order to be released from McLean County Jail. His arraignment is set for 10 a.m. Jan. 6.

Brittney Griner's loved ones and extended basketball family were ecstatic when news broke about her release from a Russian prison and that she was on her way back to the United States. It has been nearly 300 days since the WNBA star was arrested at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport in February when customs officials said they found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage She was convicted and sentenced to nine years in prison in August. Now four months later, she's headed home after the U.S. and Russia had a high-level prisoner exchange Thursday. While it's unclear right now if Griner wants to ever play basketball again, she would be welcomed back with open arms by both the WNBA and USA Basketball. The WNBA season begins May 19.

Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph

Booking photos are provided by law enforcement. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted.

1 of 6

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Heartland College reaches milestone for WEI students

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News